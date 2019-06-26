Julianne & Derek Hough Swapped Faces & The Internet Can’t Handle The Results

Julianne and Derek's face swap experiment had fans calling it 'crazy freaky.'

Julianne Hough and her brother, Derek Hough, are well known for their close sibling bond, but even the biggest fans of the former Dancing with the Stars duo didn’t realize just how close the twosome are until Julianne shared a recent technological experiment on her Instagram account this week. The new America’s Got Talent judge took to the social media site to share a hilarious video showing herself and her famous brother playing around with Snapchat’s face swap filter – and the results were very interesting.

The hilarious video uploaded to Julianne’s page on June 25 showed the twosome trading faces only to find out that they actually ended up looking pretty similar.

The Hough siblings laughed and giggled in the video as they tried out the fun filter, which saw Derek get Julianne’s signature long blonde hair while she took on his stubble.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, fans of the duo flocked to the comments section of the upload to share their thoughts on the results and many just couldn’t get over how much the twosome looked alike after trading facial features.

“Oh my god, it’s not that different!” one fan commented, while another told Julianne, “This is slightly disturbing but so great,” after seeing the clip, which has been viewed more than 763,000 times in just 14 hours since she first shared it with her 4.3 million followers.

Another noted that they thought Derek and his sister’s face swap was “Crazy freaky” as another wrote, “Hahahaha. I don’t know [whether] or not I should laugh or be scared. It’s more funny then scary. Lol love you two.”

Julianne’s latest social media activity comes after the America’s Got Talent judge has been sharing some slightly more risqué and not quite family-friendly content over the past few weeks.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Hough told fans that she was “feeling a little cheeky” as she shared a NSFW black and white photo of herself with her bare back towards the camera while enjoying an outdoor shower.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer-turned-judge has also hit the headlines recently after her husband Brooks Laich announced their plans to become parents.

The hockey player recently revealed that the twosome had big plans to expand their family and have a baby together, confirming that they’ve been undergoing IVF treatments.

“My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening,” Julianne’s husband shared, per Us Weekly. “I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.”

The athlete then added that he and Hough decided to speak out about their baby journey because they both “want to … attack things that are stereotyped or deemed sensitive or hush-hush.”