Heather Graham, 49, Wows In A Green Bikini

Heather looked years younger than her age in new bikini photos.

Heather Graham is looking years younger than her age in two flawless new bikini photos. The stunning 49-year-old actress showed off a whole lot of skin in a green two-piece in the photo posted to her Instagram account on June 25 while enjoying a vacation and a trip to the beach in Italy.

The picture showed Heather – who’s enjoyed memorable roles in The Hangover franchise, Boogie Nights, Twin Peaks, and the TV show Scrubs – rocking a green bikini as she sat on a sunbed in the European country on a deck by the ocean.

Heather shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark shades and let her long blonde hair flow down past her shoulders as she turned slightly toward the camera.

The latest bikini snap came shortly after the star gave her close to a quarter of a million followers a better look at her toned body in her swimwear last week.

In that snap, Graham headed into the water with a friend as they got a little wet in the ocean. The twosome were both rocking their bikinis as they splashed around together, showing off some body confidence in an animal print two-piece and another red-hot bikini.

In the caption, the star revealed more specifically that they were soaking up the sun in Puglia, Italy.

The bikini snaps clearly captured the attention of Graham’s fans, as the comments sections of both photos were flooded with messages from fans who couldn’t help but gush over how good the star was looking during her Italian getaway.

One fan called Heather a “timeless classic beauty” after seeing her rock her two-piece on Instagram.

A second commented, “You look fantastic.”

“Stunning woman in a beautiful location,” a third person said after seeing her fun vacation photos online.

As for how Heather – who will celebrate turning 50-years-old in January – got the seriously toned body she’s proudly been showing off in her bikini while vacationing in Italy, she’s previously revealed some of her diet and fitness secrets.

Speaking to Refinery29, the stunning star admitted that she’s very careful about what she puts in her body and will often cut out foods such as sugar in order to keep herself looking and feeling healthy.

“I’ve become one of those annoying people who’s like, ‘I’m not gonna eat white flour and I’m not gonna eat sugar.’ I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better,” Graham said of her strict diet.

“And I will sometimes eat things with white flour,” Heather then continued, “but I try to avoid white flour.”

As for her exercise routine, she revealed that she mainly credits yoga and pilates for her age-defying figure.

“I’m obsessed with yoga,” Graham told the outlet. “For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do pilates. I also like going out dancing.”