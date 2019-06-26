Maren Morris Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini At The Beach

Maren's flashing some skin in Hawaii.

Maren Morris is proudly showing off her bikini in two new photos posted to social media this week. The stunning country star proudly revealed all her hard work at the gym in her latest Instagram upload, which had her rocking a fun and tiny green animal-print two-piece as she hit the beach in Hawaii with her husband Ryan Hurd.

The first photo uploaded on June 25 showed the 29-year-old “The Bones” singer having the time of her life as she walked along the sand in her string bikini, stretching both of her arms out to the side as she soaked up the sun and gave her more than 1 million followers a look at her large tattoo on her left arm.

Maren was sporting lighter blonde locks in the vacation snaps she shared with her followers this week and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of shades. She accessorized her fun bikini look with a body chain stretching down from her neck and across her tiny middle as well as a jewel necklace around her neck.

The second photo in the upload showed Morris cuddling up to her singer/songwriter husband – who she married last year – with the ocean visible behind them. The star tagged their location as being sunny Maui.

The latest flawless bikini photos come shortly after Maren was last spotted in a bikini on her Instagram account as she treated her followers to a look at her fit and toned figure in a red two-piece back in February.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the star posted a photo of herself enjoying a beer at the beach while in Quintana Roo, Mexico. In the snap, she flaunted her impressive tan and even more impressive body in a skimpy red-hot bikini with another body chain wrapped around her torso.

Morris’s latest bikini snap follows the country singer hitting the headlines earlier this month for stripping down and posing topless for Playboy.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the singer was forced to defend her racy spread and hit back at those who she claimed “slut-shamed” her after she gave fans a sneak peek on social media at the NSFW photo shoot for the magazine’s “Gender + Sexuality” issue.

“Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love,” Morris said, per People.

“I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back,” she then continued of the topless snaps, adding at the time that she “[couldn’t] wait” for her fans to read her pretty revealing interview with the magazine.