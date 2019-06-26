‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, June 25: Pam Tells Brooke That Thomas & Emma Argued

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, June 25 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) trying to comfort Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) after she found out that Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) had died in a car accident. She could not understand how someone so young had died. Thomas suggested that perhaps her car was not maintained, or perhaps she was speeding. Hope cried and said that Emma had been such a good person. Thomas felt that Hope was also a good person and offered to sleep on the sofa. However, Hope refused his offer and said that she would be fine.

Thomas did not want Hope to tell Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) about the accident. He felt that the little boy had enough to deal with. Hope asked Thomas how he was coping with the news.

“Well, we’ve all done things we regret,” he said.

Hope asked him what he meant by that statement, per She Knows Soaps, but Thomas did not answer her directly. He also told Hope that he would do anything for her.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) discussed the sudden death of the intern. Brooke was concerned that the news of Emma’s death may impact Hope negatively. Ridge said that he was sure that Thomas would be there for Hope during this time. Brooke opined that Thomas needed professional help. She did not think that his attachment to Hope was healthy. Ridge regretted the fact that Thomas had had such an unstable childhood and blamed himself for that. However, he said that Thomas had always stepped up for Hope in the past.

Pam gives a suspicious Brooke a clue about what may have happened leading up to the tragedy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/8dBZUfsknF #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/m2kf4glEMc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 25, 2019

At Forrester Creations, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) discussed Emma’s accident. Xander and Zoe felt that Thomas could be responsible for Emma’s death. However, Zoe said that Thomas was not capable of killing someone.

“There’s something not right about him,” Flo said.

She felt that Thomas could not really love Hope if he was keeping her baby away from her.

Thomas entered the room and Xander questioned him about the accident. Thomas claimed that he had followed Emma out, as Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) had said, but that she was gone by the time that he got to the parking lot. He said that he had rushed to Hope’s cabin to tell her the news before Emma could. Thomas claimed that he did not tell Hope because Brooke had called to break the news of Emma’s death to her. Thomas ordered them never to discuss the baby secret at Forrester Creations again.

Pam packed up Emma’s belongings and took it over to Brooke’s house. She told Hope and Brooke that Thomas had been the last person to see Emma alive. She then told them that Emma and Thomas had a huge fight before Emma left. Thomas had followed Emma on her way out.

