‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is Victor Newman Going To Die?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor Newman will try an experimental treatment for his rare blood disease, and while he’s proven incredibly strong and resilient over the years, some viewers fear the worst will happen to The Mustache.

One thing fans know about Victor (Eric Braeden) is that he’s tough. According to CBS Soaps In Depth, the self-made Newman patriarch survived many life-threatening situations over the decades in Genoa City. Since February 1980, Braeden has been part of the cast, and he’s portrayed Victor since then.

During an argument with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), a much younger Victor suffered a heart attack, and instead of helping his nemesis, Jack stepped over Victor and left him for dead in a bit of a move that wasn’t much like Jack’s normal behavior. Also, Victor has been shot, and later, he received a temporal lobe epilepsy diagnosis. These were just his ailments in the earlier years of his time in Genoa City.

Once, Victor almost died in Mexico, but his ex-wife Ashley (Eileen Davidson) rescued him. Later, Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk), Paul’s (Doug Davidson) ill sister, shot Victor and he needed a heart transplant to live. Things seemed dire at that point, but unfortunately, Coleen died and Traci (Beth Maitland) allowed her daughter’s heart to go to Victor.

One time everyone in Genoa City actually thought Victor had died, but it turned out he had amnesia and he had worked in Los Angeles on the docks. More recently, Victor’s ex-son-in-law, J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) returned to town, and J.T. ended up putting Victor in a coma when he pushed his former father-in-law down the stairs. For weeks, Victor’s life hung in the balance and when Victor began to recover, J.T. attempted to pull the plug on Victor’s life support!

Loading...

Because of Victor’s long list of health complications he survived, it seems as if Victor is destined to live forever. However, the disease he’s currently facing isn’t responding well to the traditional treatments, and Nate (Sean Dominic) found an experimental protocol for Victor to follow in an attempt to beat the life-threatening illness, according to The Inquisitr. Unfortunately, the plan comes with problems of its own because one of the side effects is diminished mental capacity, which certainly must worry Victor since he has always relied on his wits (and money, of course) to come out on top. For now, it is tough to tell if the side effect is short-term or permanent.