Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Makes A Big Move, Jack Questions Kayla

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, June 26, reveal that there will be a lot of uncertainty in Salem for the mid-week episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Lani Price (Sal Stowers) as she decides that she’s going to try and win her former boyfriend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), back.

As many viewers will remember, Eli decided to make the painful decision to break up with Lani after she refused to spend time with him and give their relationship the attention it needed due to her obsession with Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) foster son, David.

Lani’s issues stemmed from losing her own child, a son also named David, when he was born prematurely. Lani and Eli grieved the loss of their baby boy for months and were starting to really settle into life together when Rafe took in little David, the son of his former girlfriend, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

Lani spent all of her time helping Rafe with the baby. She would care for him constantly, and it finally got to be enough for Eli, who called it quits with his love. Now, Lani has realized the error of her ways and she wants to relationship with Eli back.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) find herself in some hot water. Kate has been the one person who has gotten close enough to realize that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) may not be who she appears to be.

Nicole is really Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in an elaborate mask, and this week, Kate’s snooping will land her in the middle of a dangerous situation.

Elsewhere in Salem, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will go to bat for Nicole when Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) is seemingly unhappy about having her aboard DiMera Enterprises to run the Basic Black division.

Abe will likely sympathize for “Nicole,” whom he believes is mourning the loss of her daughter, Holly Jonas, and convince Stefan to give her a pass.

In addition, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will seek out Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) as she may hold the key to him getting his memories back.

Now that Dr. Rolf’s diary has been found and is currently helping Will Horton (Chandler Massey), it seems that Jack may be interested in getting his own memories back.

Fans can see more of Days of Our Lives by tuning into the soap opera weekday afternoons on NBC.