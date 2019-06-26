Ariana Grande Doppelganger, Jami Alix, Shows Some Skin In Tiny Blue Top

Fashion blogger Jami Alix turned the heat up for her 116,000 followers at the beginning of this week by showing off a little skin in a sizzling snapshot featuring herself rocking a tight light blue top.

The photo, which was posted to her profile on Monday, featured Alix striking a pose in front of a traditional Los Angeles newsstand. Against a colorful backdrop of magazines, newspapers, and periodicals, the starlet showed off her fun and flirty sense of style in a pair of vintage-inspired, high waisted and heavily distressed mom jeans. The jeans showed off a peekaboo of skin here and there through large tears and tatters in the denim.

The 25-year-old social media sensation paired the statement denim with a cropped, formfitting tank in a lovely shade of sky blue. The spaghetti strap tank had a deep V-neckline that showed off just a hint of cleavage and the hem landed just above the jeans giving her admirers a tasteful flash of her toned tummy.

Alix styled the ensemble with a bold orange leather cross body bag, a silver watch, and a delicate necklace that drew attention toward her face. She wore her hair pulled away from her face with a cute bow style hair band. She posed casually with eyes closed and head slightly tilted giving the appearance she was soaking up the sunshine.

The young fashionista can likely credit her uncanny resemblance to singing sensation Ariana Grande as part of the reason why she’s accumulated so much attention on Instagram as of late.

According to Seventeen Magazine, being compared to Ariana isn’t a new thing for this style guru. Jami recalls being compared to Grande almost daily for as far back as she can remember.

“I first heard the comparison in high school actually! A few people would tell me I looked like ‘that girl from Victorious‘,” Alix revealed to the publication.

Jami also added that many dubbed her as the “Ariana Grande girl” in high school.

The comments of Alix’s frequent posts on Instagram echo the comparison between her and the singer as many of her followers make a habit of noting the similarities between the duo.

Just a week ago, Alix shared a fun video clip of herself rocking a tiny white ensemble as she flaunted her Ariana-like features from all angles. She even pulled the look together by donning Grande’s signature ponytail.

In just a week’s time, her followers viewed the video clip over 21,000 times and left just shy of 100 comments.

Those interested in keeping up with Alix’s latest style and fashion updates can follower her on Instagram. In the past week, Jami has shared 30 different posts featuring a combination of videos and snapshots.