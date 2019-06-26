Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Sexy Silver Dress At NBA Awards

Kate Beckinsale stunned as she attended the NBA Awards this week. The actress posed for photos on the red carpet, which she later shared to her social media account.

This week, Kate Beckinsale donned a gorgeous and glamorous dress as she was one of the stars in attendance at the NBA Awards, which saw Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo be named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Kate hit up the event with her friend, Jeanie Buss, the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. Beckinsale donned a stunning metallic silver dress.

The floor-length gown was strapless and flaunted the Underworld star’s ample cleavage. It also boasted cut-outs on the sides to show off Kate’s tiny waist and toned abs.

Kate didn’t rock any jewelry for the event, but she did wear a full face of makeup. Beckinsale’s glam look included a darkened eyebrow, thick lashes, and dramatic pink eye shadow. The actress also sported a coral-colored blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips.

Kate had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in sexy, voluminous waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Beckinsale was spotted hitting the gym last week before the NBA Awards. The actress donned a skimpy sports bra and some loose-fitting pants for her workout and showed off her fabulous figure in the process.

Beckinsale has previously revealed that she owes her incredible curves to her strict diet and exercise routine, which she’s had to change over the years to better adapt to her busy lifestyle.

Loading...

“Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant. I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b**** about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave,” the Click actress told Shape Magazine back in 2017.

In addition, Beckinsale says she’s had to start eating meat again in order to give her energy, which she wasn’t thrilled about.

“I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me,” Beckinsale admitted during the interview.

Fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale’s sexy looks by following her on her Instagram account.