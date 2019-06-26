Melania Trump Mocked On Twitter For Boasting About Helping Children Everywhere

First Lady Melania Trump is facing Twitter backlash for talking about helping children everywhere while there continues to be a crisis at the border where immigrant children are separated from their parents without basic supplies.

Express reports that Melania Trump boasted that her “Be Best” campaign was expanding with the help of ambassadors continuing to improve the lives of children. But her post on Twitter seemed tone deaf to many people.

“Looking forward to collaborating with all of our # BeBest Ambassadors. Delighted to be working alongside so many people both inside and outside of government to better the lives of children everywhere!”

On the same day that Trump announced the anniversary of her “Be Best” program, a doctor spoke about the conditions in the Texas detention centers where children are being housed, calling them “torture facilities.”

Trump was confronted with thousands of responses with most of them being angry and incredulous, with one asking “Is she for real?” Another sarcastically stated that they hear that children’s lives are greatly improved by not being housed in “concentration camps.”

Actor Michael McKean called Trump a fraud, while others on Twitter suggested that she start by helping children at the border to better their lives first.

Melania Trump’s PR as FLOTUS has been a disaster https://t.co/YKDnolrnxz pic.twitter.com/ezUKH0bvO1 — East and Horn Africa (@East_Afrikan) June 26, 2019

A number of people called the first lady a hypocrite, saying that she pretends to care about children when that isn’t possible due to the “Trump camps” at the border.

“You represent the most evil of creatures: You pretend to care about children, but in reality you support and endorse the incarceration of little children and their torture by cruel hateful people. You are directly responsible for the horrific condition these children live in!”

Some people simply posted photos of children in cages and behind chain-link fencing, while others shared pictures of the women who have accused Donald Trump of assault.

HuffPost shared quotes where people suggested that Melania Trump sell a pair or two of her Louboutins to buy toothbrushes, soap, and blankets for the children being held in detention centers.

Trump says she will be appointing 21 new “Be Best” ambassadors the week after the Department of Justice argued that her husband’s administration shouldn’t have to provide basic supplies including toiletries and beds for children at the border detention centers even though a number of the children are under age four and can’t care for themselves. To date, six children have perished in federal custody while separated from their parents or guardians.