Watch New Zealand Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Do-Or-Die For Pakistan

Pakistan must win to make a move toward a semifinal berth, while New Zealand can nail down their place in the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final Four.

Pakistan has experienced an up-and-down 2019 Cricket World Cup, but as CricInfo noted, their tournament so far, through six scheduled matches, has exactly mirrored the country’s 1992 World Cup outing, which took place in Australia and New Zealand. The team started off with a loss to West Indies, just as they did 27 years ago. A win, a washout, a pair of losses, and another win followed — as it has this time around. And in the end, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals and ended up winning their first and, to date, only World Cup. But this time, they will come head-to-head with one of only two undefeated teams remaining when they take on what has been a near-flawless New Zealand squad who can clinch their own place in the final four by defeating Pakistan in the match that will live stream from Edgbaston.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New Zealand vs. Pakistan 2019 Cricket World Cup 33rd match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, June 26, at the 25,000-capacity Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

In Pakistan, the game starts at 2:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in New Zealand the match gets underway at 9:30 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time on Wednesday.

In Australia, the match will start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time, 5:30 p.m. Western. In India, the first ball will be bowled at 3 p.m. India Standard Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream starting at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Eastern Daylight Time, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

The New Zealand side showed at least some potential vulnerability on Saturday when a late charge by West Indies, led by Carlos Braithwaite tallying an astonishing 25 runs in the 48th over, as Scroll.in recounted, fell short by an agonizing five runs.

“Any team has to have a bad day,” Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood told CricBuzz. “Hopefully [New Zealand] have one tomorrow.”

A win for Pakistan brings then to seven points, just one behind the eight registered by host England who have faltered with two losses in a row, to Sri Lanka and Australia, throwing the fourth spot in the semifinals wide open. Pakistan’s subcontinental rivals Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also remain in contention, with seven and six points, respectively, per CricInfo.

Watch a preview of the New Zealand vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup match in the video below, courtesy of ESPN.

Here are the expected teams for the make-or-break Wednesday New Zealand vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup group stage match.

New Zealand: 1 Colin Munro, 2 Martin Guptill, 3 Kane Williamson (captain), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (v), 6 Colin de Grandhomme, 7 Jimmy Neesham, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Matt Henry/Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Wahab Riaz, 11 Shaheen Afridi.

In his first Cricket World Cup as New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson has led the Black Caps to an undefeated record. Alex Davidson / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of New Zealand vs. Pakistan. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the England vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup showdown live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the World Cup match. For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, Foxtel Sport has the live stream of the World Cup Match 33. Fans in the United States can watch a live stream of the New Zealand vs. Pakistan 2019 World Cup match by registering for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of Wednesday’s Cricket World Cup match.