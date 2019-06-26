Gabrielle Union Wraps Her Legs Around Husband Dwyane Wade, Gushes Over Him On Instagram

Gabrielle Union is showing all of her social media followers just how much she loves her husband, Dwyane Wade.

On Tuesday, Gabrielle Union took her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself rocking a bikini as she straddles her husband during a romantic vacation.

In the racy photo, the Bring It On star is seen sporting a skimpy little snakeskin bikini as she and the former NBA champion get cozy in the ocean together.

Wade holds Union in his arms as she wraps her legs around his waist and puts her arms around his neck. Dwyane holds his wife around her waist and places his other hand on her thigh as they look happily in love together on vacation.

Gabrielle has her hair parted to the side and pulled back in a tiny bun at the base of her head. Meanwhile, Dwyane is seen sporting some swimming trunks and a blue bandanna, which he ties around his head.

The pair seem to be looking off to the side, possibly to someone snapping a photo of them.

In the caption of the post, Gabrielle gushes over the father of her child, calling her own personal Golden Buzzer in reference to her new judging gig on America’s Got Talent.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabrielle Union recently sat down for an interview with James Corden. During the sit-down, the actress opened up about how removed Dwyane Wade was during his playing days, joking that he has no idea what’s going on now that he’s retired.

“He has no idea what’s happening. When he got into the NBA, he didn’t have any money. He was pretty close to poverty. And then he’s retired now — he does OK for himself. But he’s like, ‘What is this place?! There’s got all kinds of like khaki shorts and cargo shorts. There’s all different colors!’ And I’m like, ‘That’s Old Navy.’ He’s never been to a car wash. He was like, ‘I love it there!’ I’m like, ‘The car wash?’ He’s like, ‘YES!'” Union said.

“He has no idea how much milk costs. He’s like, ‘What is that? About $20?’ What kind of goat’s blood milk are you — no! I’m like what?” Union told The Late Late Show host.

Fans can see more of Gabrielle Union’s life with husband Dwyane Wade, as well as their adorable 7-month-old daughter, by following the actress on her social media accounts.