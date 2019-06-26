‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: Was It Just Revealed That Josh Whitehouse Will Play A Stark?

A new image of Josh Whitehouse lists him as a Stark in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

A new image released of Josh Whitehouse may have just revealed more than it intended after claiming that Whitehouse will be a Stark in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series.

HBO has been extremely tight-lipped about the characters that will feature in their upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, which will be set thousands of years before the events that occurred in the final season of the original Game of Thrones series. While HBO has released the names of many actors that will star in the prequel pilot that is currently filming in Northern Ireland, only Naomi Watts’ character has been given any detail. Watts will play a “charismatic socialite with a dark secret.” As for the character’s name, that has not been released, although, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans are speculating that she could be Lady Casterly, who might go on to marry Lann the Clever, the founder of House Lannister.

It comes as no surprise that HBO has refused to give out character names since Game of Thrones fans would likely immediately be able to deduce which storyline from the book series will be involved in the sequel series.

But now, a recent Instagram picture by the photographer, Ian Spanier, has revealed that Josh Whitehouse will play a Stark in the Game of Thrones prequel series.

Currently, there is no official confirmation on which character Whitehouse will play or even a short descriptive like Naomi Watts’ character has received from HBO. However, it is possible that his character identity could be deduced from the synopsis given by HBO for the new Game of Thrones prequel series.

The synopsis for the prequel series alludes to the fact that it is set in the “Golden Age of Heroes,” a period in Westerosi time that is associated with the First Men. This period of time saw conflict being resolved between the First Men and the Children of the Forest. During this time, an event called the Long Night occurred as well as the building of the Wall.

During this time, the major Stark mentioned is Bran the Builder, who was associated with the erection of the Wall to keep the Night King and his army of White Walkers and wights out of Westeros. So, the potential is that Josh Whitehouse will be playing Bran the Builder. However, as per usual with speculation pertaining to the Game of Thrones prequel series, fans will just have to wait for an official statement from HBO regarding this character.

As yet, no release schedule has been set by HBO regarding the Game of Thrones prequel.