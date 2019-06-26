Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Alex Rodriguez After He Says She Bragged About Being Rich

Kylie Jenner is seemingly not happy about some recent comments made by former professional baseball star, Alex Rodriguez.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie Jenner took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to set the record straight following Alex Rodriguez’s comments about her following their time together at the Met Gala.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, A-Rod opened up about having a good time at the Met Gala with his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez.

Alex told the magazine that he and Jennifer had a wonderful time at the lavish event where he mentioned some dinner conversation he had with Kylie and her sister, Kendall.

“We had a great table. We had Kylie and Kendall. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,” Rodriguez stated.

A-Rod went on to reveal that he also chatted with actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, as well as designer Donatella Versace, who made the gorgeous glittery gown that J-Lo wore to the event.

It seems that Kylie didn’t appreciate Alex’s comments, and when she got wind of his words, she retweeted an article about the situation, adding her own statement to it.

“Umm no I didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” she said defending herself.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes earlier this year. The 21-year-old then came under criticism by some fans who believed she wasn’t self-made, but that her family name is the reason for her success.

Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, recently opened up about the debate.

“I mean, listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them, but it takes a lot of work to do what they’re doing. The money she’s made is her own,” Jenner stated, per People Magazine.

Kris also went on to add that Kylie used her own savings to start her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, and that she has put a lot of very hard work into building her company from the ground up.

Kris says that her youngest child has been absolutely amazing when it comes to her work ethic and her drive and that she’s been an example for everyone else in their family who is making strides in their own businesses such as Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life, and her clap back at Alex Rodriguez by following the makeup mogul on social media.