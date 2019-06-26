NBA Rumors: Kevin Love-To-Blazers Trade ‘Would Shake The Whole Western Conference,’ Says Former Cavalier

Should the Portland Trail Blazers consider trading for Kevin Love this summer?

The explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum is undeniably the main reason why the Portland Trail Blazers were considered a legitimate playoff contender in the deep Western Conference in the past years. In the 2018-19 NBA season, Lillard and McCollum have reached another milestone by making their first appearance in the Western Conference Finals together. However, fully dominating the Western Conference proved to be a tough challenge for the Trail Blazers, especially with the emergence of numerous “Super Teams” in the league.

To boost their chance of conquering the Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the Trail Blazers must consider adding a third superstar to pair with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. One of their potential trade targets in the 2019 NBA offseason is Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a Twitter post, former Cavaliers center Channing Frye said that the Love-to-Portland trade would elevate the Trail Blazers’ status into a legitimate title contender next season.

“I’m gonna be honest i had a conversation with friends and i think the best move for the Blazers would be to get Kevin Love. I think it would shake the whole western conference.”

Kevin Love will undeniably be an incredible addition to the Trail Blazers, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who can knock down shots from beyond the arc. Last season, the 30-year-old power forward averaged 17.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 38.5 percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. With the three years he spent playing alongside Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in Cleveland, Love has learned how to efficiently play off the ball, making it easier for him to make himself fit as the Trail Blazers’ third scoring option behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Kevin Love Says LeBron Can Take Lakers to NBA Finals If … https://t.co/UCyQCdNiW4 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 8, 2019

Loading...

Jordan Zirm of Uproxx recently created multiple trade scenarios involving Kevin Love. In the deal that would send Love to Portland, Zirm suggested that the Trail Blazers could explore a trade package including Zach Collins, Nassir Little, Kent Bazemore, and a future first-round pick. The deal will not only be beneficial for the Trail Blazers but also for the Cavaliers.

“The Cavs get to add another rookie wing to their stout draft class, get Zach Collins as he settles into his own and a future first rounder, likely in the mid-20s. The Blazers just flipped Evan Turner for Kent Bazemore, presumably for insurance on the wing, but it’s possible they added him because he may be slightly more valuable in salary matching than Turner and would come off Cleveland’s books in 2020.”

In exchange for Kevin Love, the Cavaliers will be acquiring two young and promising talents, Nassir Little and Zach Collins, to their core that features Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman, Jordan Clarkson, and Ante Zizic. Kent Bazemore will give the Cavaliers a defensive-minded wingman and a veteran presence in the locker room. With Bazemore’s contract set to expire after the 2019-20 NBA season, the Cavaliers could use him to acquire more assets before next year’s February NBA trade deadline.