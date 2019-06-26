‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: Fans Speculate There Will Be Mammoths After Signs Appear In Northern Ireland

Could the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series contain mammoths?

With Game of Thrones over, fans have turned towards speculating about what the Game of Thrones prequel will contain as news starts to filter in about the filming of the pilot episode. Now, thanks to some signs posted at one of the locations, fans now believe the prequel will feature mammoths.

As yet, news has been scant regarding the Game of Thrones prequel series. Only cast announcements have been made along with a synopsis that suggests the action will occur thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones recently.

In fact, so far, only a pilot episode may be filmed before HBO decides to ditch the whole project. Of course, considering how popular Game of Thrones was for the network, it seems highly unlikely the prequel series will not go to at least a full season.

Regarding that pilot episode, though, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, filming is currently underway in Ireland. This means that local fans have been on the lookout for any indicators that filming on the prequel series is occurring near them.

Recently, according to Metro, new signs in the area have, potentially, given a clue to the inclusion of a particular type of beast in the prequel series.

As Fansided points out, when Game of Thrones was filming, temporary pink signs would be placed around the filming location that would direct actors and crew. On these signs were the letter GOT, which stand for Game of Thrones. The new signage in Ireland, however, displays images of what appear to be woolly mammoths, leading fans to believe these animals could be included in the upcoming prequel series.

Where might we be today? There's a hint in the brown sign in the background 🙂

#bloodmoon#gotprequel pic.twitter.com/ezcMwFnufu — Bloodmoon_locations_IRL (@BloodmoonIrl) June 20, 2019

As yet, there has been no official confirmation that this signage is definitely for the Game of Thrones prequel. However, if it is, it would be an exciting addition to the series that is believed to delve into the creation of the Night King and his army of White Walkers and wights.

While woolly mammoths didn’t feature heavily in the original Game of Thrones series, they did appear beyond the Wall. When the wildlings attacked Castle Black in the penultimate episode of Season 4, a woolly mammoth was present as the group attempted to break down the massive gate. So, to have mammoths feature in the prequel series is at least plausible.

However, fans will have to wait until further confirmation is made regarding these new signs in Ireland and whether they officially belong to the Game of Thrones prequel.

As yet, no release schedule has been set by HBO regarding the Game of Thrones prequel.