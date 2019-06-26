Lais Ribeiro Stuns In Itty-Bitty Red Bikini On The Beach In New Photo

Lais Ribeiro is stunning her fans again with a sexy new bikini pic.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a sexy snap to her Instagram page from her recent feature in Vogue Spain, and her 2.1 million followers are going absolutely wild for it. The camera captures Lais in the sand as dozens of other beachgoers sit under their umbrella chairs behind her. The model was caught in the middle of showering the sand off her well-toned body, which she showed off in a sexy red bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The 28-year-old sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty two-piece swimsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. She sported a sequined bandeau-style top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and left an insane amount of her dripping wet cleavage completely on display. The number knotted tight in the middle of her bosom, the ties falling down to graze her exposed midsection. On her lower half, Lais wore a matching red pair of bikini bottoms that were just as risque. The cheeky number covered only what was necessary, exposing her curves and long, bronzed legs to the camera. The waistband tied high on her hips in a similar fashion as the bikini top, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs.

The Brazilian bombshell wore her damp brunette hair down as she cleaned off, and wrung the excess water out of her long tresses. She also sported a gorgeous minimal makeup look that consisted of a nude lip and thick coat of mascara and made her striking features pop in the sun-kissed photo.

Fans of the lingerie model went absolutely wild for the newest addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 57,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments from fans complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“Wow stunning,” commented a third.

Earlier today, Lais shared another sizzling post to her Instagram feed that got her followers talking. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty’s first upload today was a short video clip that showed two Polaroid photos developing. Both snaps were of Lais showing off her flawless figure while also modeling Victoria’s Secret’s new Brazilian panty, and brought some serious heat to the social media platform.