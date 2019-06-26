Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Poses In Towel And Nothing Else

Victoria’s Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently took to Instagram to show off a stunning accessory gifted to her by the brand By Pariah. After sharing a picture of a clutch and some earrings on June 24, Rosie opted to show her followers how the stunning earrings look on an actual person the day after. While Rosie could have shown the earrings with a fashion-forward outfit, she decided to share them with her followers while wearing not much at all.

In the picture, Rosie has her hair wrapped up in a towel and has another towel wrapped around her body. Other than that, she isn’t wearing a single stitch of clothing — just the earrings, displayed in their full glory. Her make-up is really fresh and natural, and the earrings are definitely a major statement piece.

Fans absolutely loved the picture, commenting things like “angel face,” “stunning beauty,” “pure elegance” and “girl? you mean QUEEN.”

Rosie seems to be trying to break into the lifestyle sector a bit more lately with her website, Rose Inc. On the site, Rosie chats with beauty influencers and other significant figures and shows her fans things like how to get the perfect off-duty model hair and the essential everyday bun for an effortless look.

In the “About Rose Inc.” section of the website, Rose Inc., Rosie’s team explains a bit more about the brand she created and the reason she decided to expand her reach with a new project.

“This new digital destination is all about beauty — a subject of constant conversation throughout Rosie’s life, whether she’s sitting in the makeup chair on set or getting ready with friends at home. She’s tried countless products, worked with the best talent in the business, and she’s been taking notes. Now, she’s finally opening up her insider’s dossier to everyone.”

Rosie is quick to point out that while her expertise will factor into the website, it isn’t solely a personal blog. She created the platform to help showcase others in the industry, from hairdressers to makeup artists and more.

One thing is for sure — they’ll never be hard pressed to find a beautiful model for any photoshoots. Rosie definitely knows how to work her angles and make anything look amazing in front of the camera.

Earlier in the month, Rosie shared a bunch of photos from a sunny vacation that she appeared to have taken with her partner Jason Statham. Perhaps Rose Inc. will share some content about beauty while traveling soon.