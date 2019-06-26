Halsey Rocks Completely See-Through Black Body Suit In Sensual New Photos

Halsey’s latest Instagram post is driving her millions of followers absolutely wild.

On Tuesday, June 25, the 24-year-old uploaded a new set of photos to her feed from her recent feature in Rolling Stone Magazine, which she also appears on the cover of. In the duo of snaps included in the upload, the singer was captured posing outside underneath a serene blue sky and looking nothing short of stunning in a sexy black body suit that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

In the first photo, Halsey struck a powerful stance and her head tilted up towards the sky while she closed her eyes and sensually parted her lips. A sheer black scarf was wrapped around her neck and face, as well as her arm that was stretched out high beside her. Her other arm was expertly placed in front of her in an effort to hide her voluptuous bosom, which was nearly completely exposed underneath the sexy, see-through body suit that left very little to the imagination.

The next shot provided a closer look at the “Nightmare” singer in her barely-there ensemble. Halsey leaned against a black metal folding chair as she peered at the camera over her shoulder with a sultry look and showed off even more of her impressive figure. Fans could see just how see-through the body suit was in the snap, as several of the star’s tattoos were still visible underneath. They were also able to get a good look at the stunner’s toned legs and curvy booty, which were exposed almost in their entirety thanks to the garment’s cheeky cut.

Halsey is known for changing up her hairstyle through the use of a variety of wigs, though in both photos, she opted to wear her hair in its natural state. Her short locks were worn in a messy pixie cut, her curls flying every which way around her face. She also sported a glamorous face of makeup that consisted of a gold eye shadow, dusting of blush, and highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Rolling Stone cover girl quickly showered her with love for the new glimpse at her feature in the magazine. At the time of this writing, the set of snaps has already racked up more than 380,000 likes after just one hour of going live on Instagram, as well as thousands of comments with compliments for Halsey’s jaw-dropping display.

“So stunningly beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“Goddess,” commented a third.

Loading...

Halsey’s cover photo for the magazine, which was released last week, drew some backlash from fans over the fact that the singer showed off her unshaven armpits. While some chose to bash the decision in the comments, others had nothing but love and appreciation for everything about it. As The Inquisitr previously noted, one of the many fans of Halsey’s look was singer Demi Lovato.

“There is so much yes about this picture idk where to start,” she commented when Halsey debuted the cover to her Instagram account.