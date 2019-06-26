Kendall Jenner Flaunts Flat Tummy In Cropped Sweater

Kendall Jenner was spotted showing off her model curves in Hollywood this week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a form-fitting ensemble, that flaunted her world-famous body.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was snapped by paparazzi on Tuesday as she headed out on the town in West Hollywood.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a pair of high-waisted jeans that put her flat tummy and toned abs on full display. She added a light pink, button-up cropped cardigan sweater, which also allowed fans to get a peek at her thin frame.

Kendall had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back. She completed her look with a pair of white Adidas sneakers and a white leather handbag, which she slung over her shoulder for the outing.

Jenner donned a full face of makeup for her day out. Her glam look included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Kendall also rocked some coral-colored blush to match her skimpy sweater, and a light pink, glossy color on her lips as she was photographed smiling while she carried her phone and a coffee in her hands.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner has been very busy with her modeling career lately, and she may also be nursing a broken heart following her recent split with NBA star Ben Simmons, whom she dated off an on for a year.

“Ben was swept off his feet by Kendall and everything was great to begin with, but as time went by distance got in the way of their relationship. Kendall’s traveling the world with her modeling career and wants to have fun,” a source told Life & Style.

The source went on to reveal that Kendall isn’t on the same page as her famous sisters when it comes to settling down and starting a family. Although Jenner allegedly loves being an aunt, she’s not ready to be a mother just yet.

“She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married. Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps. Out of all the Kardashian women, I’d say Kendall’s the most independent,” the insider stated.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s glamorous life by following the model on her social media accounts.