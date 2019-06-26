WWE Rumors: Former NXT Champion Set To Have First Big Pay-Per-View Singles Match

Finally, the second coming of the dark prince from NXT.

Earlier this year, Aleister Black made his way onto WWE’s main roster along with Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa. Over the course of the past couple of months, only one of those former NXT superstars has had any success or even been seen on WWE television. Rumors are swirling, though, and it appears as if Black is about to return to action and will have his first pay-per-view singles match at Extreme Rules next month.

After being called up, Ciampa suffered an injury which ended up putting him on the sideline for months. When he comes back, it’s not yet known if he’s going to return to the main roster or head back to NXT for a while, but fans should know soon.

Gargano was teaming with Ciampa on the main roster as a reunited #DIY, but he returned to NXT after his partner’s injury.

Ricochet and Black had been working together as a tag team and even competed in a tag title match at WrestleMania 35. After the Superstar Shake-Up in mid-April, Ricochet stayed on Monday Night Raw and is the newly crowned WWE United States Champion.

Ever since late April, Black has disappeared since being assigned to SmackDown Live and the only thing seen of him have been vignettes. Now, WrestleVotes is reporting that all is about to change and he will be wrestling at Extreme Rules.

As of now, Aleister Black is scheduled to work Extreme Rules. I can’t 100% confirm his opponent, but as of earlier today WWE had decided on Cesaro. We’ll see. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 25, 2019

The Twitter account of WrestleVotes is one that reports rumors and speculation, but they are quite often right. The good thing about the account is that if their reports end up being wrong, they own it and admit they weren’t correct.

Aleister Black last wrestled a dark match at The Shield’s Final Chapter on April 21. In that match, he partnered with Ricochet in a losing effort against The Revival and the team of Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.

Despite having some success in a tag team with Ricochet, Black hasn’t had much of an opportunity to be a singles performer. If the rumors come true, he’s going to end up having his first singles pay-per-view match next month and it will be against Cesaro.

Back in April, Cesaro was moved over to Monday Night Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up which split up The Bar. Of course, the “Wild Card Rule” could be put into play to explain how the inter-brand match is taking place.

The vignettes from Aleister Black have had him begging for any superstar to come and fight him, but no-one has stepped up to the challenge yet. If the rumors end up coming true, it will be Cesaro who answers the challenge. As of this time, this is only a rumor and anything could change in the coming weeks, but Extreme Rules is building up to be an interesting pay-per-view.