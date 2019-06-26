‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5, Episode 5 Preview: Fans Will Finally Discover Althea’s Fate

Episode 5 will deal with what happened to Althea after she was captured in the Season 5 premiere of 'Fear.'

It appears that viewers will finally get some answers regarding Althea’s (Maggie Grace) fate in episode 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since Althea went missing in the Season 5 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been anxiously waiting to find out what happened to the woman. Since then, Althea’s group has been searching for her but have found no trace of her or the mysterious person in black that took her at the end of Episode 1.

Now, according to the synopsis for Episode 5, it seems that Fear the Walking Dead will finally delve into Althea’s story once more. The synopsis for Episode 5, ominously titled “The End of Everything,” is below.

“Althea chases a story with dogged determination, putting the mission, and her life in danger.”

This synopsis reveals that Episode 5 will likely step back in time a little as it returns to Althea’s abduction in the first episode of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a press image has revealed a new character likely associated with Althea. Listed as “Soldier” on the press image, this character will be played by Sydney Lemmon. However, according to Lemmon’s IMDb page, her character is called Isabelle.

Comic Book has also released the press image for the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead which shows this new character.

Ryan Green / AMC

So far, this character is only listed as appearing in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, which doesn’t bode well for her. However, also seen in last week’s episode of Fear, was a helicopter with the same logo on it as the group that Jadis (Pollyanna MacIntosh) was involved with in The Walking Dead. This helicopter was seen leaving the area so perhaps Isabelle is flying away, not to return. Of course, if this is the case, it could also mean that Althea is on that helicopter and may not be seen again in Fear‘s landscape.

Interesting to note is that there appears to be some discrepancy regarding this character on IMDb as Isabelle is listed as appearing in Episode 16 of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. In addition, Althea is listed on IMDb as appearing in all episodes of Season 5, although three episodes (Episodes 2-4) are listed as credit only. IMDb, while mostly accurate, can include errors and quite often at the behest of TV networks as they try to keep information secret from fans, so viewers will have to tune in to further episodes to find out how accurate IMDb is regarding these characters.

Skybound has also released a trailer for Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, which can be seen below. This clip continues to reveal details of Althea’s upcoming storyline.

While there is plenty of information regarding Althea’s story in Episode 5 of Fear, there doesn’t appear to be any information regarding other characters so it seems possible that the next episode of Fear will only deal with Althea’s fate. Of course, viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night to find if this is the case.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 30 at 9 p.m.