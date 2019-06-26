Sommer Ray Spreads Legs In Daisy Dukes And ‘T*ts’ Crop Top

Sommer Ray knows how to rake in the engagement. The fitness model now has 21.2 million Instagram followers. Sommer’s latest update has sent fans the star’s killer body – with some humorous extras.

On June 25, Sommer updated her account. Opting out of her signature bikinis, the 22-year-old seemed to have chosen a casual outfit. The photo showed the blonde in belted Daisy Dukes, sneakers, and an orange crop top. Sommer had been photographed seated at the edge of a road. With her legs spread as she sat on the curb, Sommer looked right at the camera with a questioning gaze.

Sommer’s facial expression seemed directly linked to both her outfit and her caption. While the colorful crop top had the word “t*ts” written across it, the caption directly referenced Sommer’s chest – namely, the model seemed to be complaining that she doesn’t have much of one.

With a popularity that stems as much from her humor as it does her looks, why Sommer’s update is proving popular is a no-brainer.

Fans don’t seem to be agreeing that Sommer comes without womanly assets, though.

“I mean can you provide some visual evidence to confirm that plz?” one fan wrote.

“Yes u do” came from another user.

Sommer may not be Instagram’s bustiest model, but this curvy beauty is far from flat-chested. Her cleavage-flaunting bikinis are proof of her sensual curves. They likewise showcase the model’s feminine booty. Sommer in a bikini also seems to have proven popular enough for the model to launch her own swimwear line. Sommer’s online store now retails two-pieces.

Earlier this month, Sommer took to Instagram to showcase the cleavage-boosting benefits of her bikinis. The video (seen above) came with a verbal outline.

“Look, I can make cleavage,” Sommer said.

Joke around she might, but Sommer is going places. Her Instagram following is sky-rocketing. The model is also traveling. Recent updates have seen Sommer enjoying the perks of Las Vegas, Nevada resorts. More impressive has been an update with a very high-profile celebrity. Earlier this month, Sommer posted an Instagram picture of herself with Jennifer Lopez. The picture showed Ray posing with the 49-year-old superstar. It also came with a caption.

Loading...

“the one & onlyyyy @jlo you blow my mind such an amazing, sweet, gorgeous, inspriring [sic] & hardworking woman. thank you for being an incredible role model & motivating me every day”

Jlo herself replied to the post. She thanked Ray for attending her It’s My Party tour.

Sommer didn’t seem in the party spirit today, but her grumpy moods are part of her fun persona. The update proved a hit, racking up over 270,000 likes in just two hours.