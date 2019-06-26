Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Says Reports About Beth Are ‘Fake News’ And Gives Update

Duane “Dog” Chapman has given a brief update on his wife Beth Chapman, kind of. Rumors have been running rampant on the internet in the last 12 hours, with perhaps the biggest story suggesting Beth was not going to recover after being placed in a medically-induced coma. As far as the public knows, the 51-year-old matriarch was placed in a coma for a choking emergency several days ago and has since not come out.

TMZ reported earlier today that Beth’s situation was grave and she was “not expected to recover and leave the hospital,” according to family sources. The outlet also suggested Beth’s family was “preparing for the worst.” This was really the only update fans were given on Beth since she was hospitalized on Saturday, but now Dog is opening up to his Twitter followers.

Trying to put everyone’s mind at ease, Dog tweeted, “90% of what you’re hearing is fake news. I don’t mean to be nasty but some are filling in the blanks. [WGN America] will be releasing an accurate update soon. Please keep prayers coming!”

Dog’s tweet suggested stories coming out about Beth were not accurate and were emphasized upon by different outlets. The famed bounty hunter also tweeted out a photo of Beth earlier today, which showed off her elaborate manicure. The photo was only of Beth’s hand, and many fans were perplexed on why Dog would share a photo of his wife’s nails and joke about her manicure obsession if the situation regarding her health was so dire.

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

Now Dog’s followers feel more at ease knowing they can’t believe everything they read online.

There have been no updates from anyone else in the Chapman family at this time. Dog and Beth’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, has been posting regularly on her Instagram story but has not commented on her mother’s health specifically. The 20-year-old continues to ask for prayers, as has Beth’s stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman.

TMZ has also reported that Beth was still in her medically-induced coma today, but Dog did not comment on if she was or not. Fans are sticking close by the social media account of WGN America to hear their official statement.

Dog and Beth’s newest reality television venture, Dog’s Most Wanted, was expected to premiere later this year on WGN. The show would be much like Dog the Bounty Hunter, following the Chapman family through their daily life, while tracking down some of the country’s most wanted criminals.