Sexy La La Anthony Celebrates Her Birthday By Showing Major Cleavage

La La Anthony is anything but modest. A day before her 36th birthday, this multi-talented woman took to Instagram to show off her sizzling figure in a skintight jumpsuit that left little to the imagination.

The floral garment took center stage in an image in which a wall of greenery served as the backdrop. La La’s getup put her large breasts on display with an extreme neckline that nearly went down all the way to her navel. The raven-haired beauty had her locks pulled away from her face, showing off statement earrings and a pretty mug wearing the perfect amount of makeup.

Meanwhile, the former MTV VJ’s shoes, which matched her sheer jumpsuit, were super high-heeled and very sexy.

The reaction to Anthony’s recent Instagram post was nothing short of enthusiastic.

Khloe Kardashian was one of the hundreds of commenters. The KUWTK star simply offered seven emoji hearts to show her love for the image and the person who posed for that image. Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Bryan also offered heart emoji to La La Anthony on the day before the day of her birth.

Meanwhile, many commenters used the sizzling fire emoji to compliment La La while one person wrote actual words. He said, “You are stunningly beautiful and absolutely gorge.”

Nearly half a million of La La’s 8.8 million followers liked the sexy post.

Then, today on La La’s actual birth date, the actress and reality star put up an Instagram picture that apparently was not a shot of herself. Instead, the photo revealed what appeared to be a man wearing a dress while sprawled out on a bathroom floor tiled in black-and-white.

The new post, which had garnered more than 100,000 likes after being live for just two hours, seemed to be posted as a fun way for Anthony to celebrate turning 36-years-old.

The hairy-legged, bearded model in the picture was obviously having a blast as that mystery person clasped a bottle of Champagne and rocked a major statement necklace made of what appeared to be diamonds. At the model’s feet, dozens of bling pieces were scattered on the tile floor.

Ludacris commented on the photo with just a single emoji of a king’s crown while Nicki Minaj wished La La well on this special day. The rapper gave her props for living her life in her own way.

Meanwhile, La La Anthony remains the queen of her universe as she celebrates her birthday in style and with some humor, too.