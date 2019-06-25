Kim Kardashian Goes Fully Braless In Outrageously Tight Blacks

Kim Kardashian doesn’t falter on the style front. The 38-year-old has been snapped in New York City – photos obtained by the Daily Mail today showed the reality star put on a flawless but very daring display.

On June 25, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed in the Big Apple. Kim was headed to dinner with best friend and “Food God” Jonathan Cheban. It looked like Kim had dressed to impress. Her all-black outfit came curve-hugging and outrageously tight. Kim’s mini dress was sleeveless, super-short, and visibly braless. The mother of four was confidently rocking her look, though. Her toned and tan legs were on show. Likewise her gym-sculpted shoulders. Given that Kim is known for braless outings and being somewhat of a “free the nipple” spokesperson, her visible nipples didn’t seem to be a problem.

The impeccable look was paired with chunky, Wonder Woman bracelets and heeled flip-flops. The KKW Beauty founder also appeared impeccably made up. Her glowing complexion was lightly enhanced by nude lipstick and flattering foundation. She wore her hair in a glamorous high ponytail – glossy locks fell around the star’s shoulders.

While Kim’s sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian will go cleavage-flashing or shirtless, Kim seems to own the outrageous outfits domain. Today’s look may not have been Kim’s most daring, but the dress came sensationally tight.

A headline-maker on the style front she may be, but Kim is fronting media outlets for other reasons of late. Earlier this month, Kim was in Washington D.C. for a White House appearance. The star showed her backing for the First Step Act – Kim’s interest in criminal justice seems to have gained momentum following her 2018 involvement in the release of formerly-incarcerated Alice Marie Johnson. Kim is now studying law. Her April Instagram post announced her plans via a caption.

“Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way.”

Loading...

Kim might spend her days buried in books as she studies for her legal career, but today seems to be giving this time-strapped celebrity some time off. Kim looked happy as she made her way to dinner. Photos showed her smiling.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Extra-keen fans should follow Kim on Instagram.