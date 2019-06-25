‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Did Daniel Salazar Just Suggest He Knows Abraham Ford From ‘The Walking Dead’?

A comment about a cigar has fans speculating that Daniel Salazar somehow knows Abraham Ford.

In Episode 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) made some cryptic comments about his warehouse and its previous tenant. One of these comments involved a cigar being saved for a friend and when “things get better.” Eagle-eyed fans instantly made the connection between that cigar and a character in The Walking Dead who also likes cigars: Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead as well as its companion series, The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Daniel has only just returned to Fear the Walking Dead but, already, he is departing on a mission. Episode 5 saw Daniel going about his day-to-day business with he new-found friend, a cat called Skid Mark. During this time, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and his group attempted to steal Daniel’s aircraft while was he out gathering supplies and dismantling booby traps.

While Stand’s group may think they can steal the plane, Daniel is one step ahead of them and has taken key components of the aircraft with him so that Victor can’t start the airplane. Over the course of the episode, Daniel comes to learn that Victor can now be trusted, that he has, in fact, changed. And, by the end of Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, Daniel has given over his entire warehouse for Victor’s group to use and has decided to go on his own personal mission.

As Daniel is getting ready to depart, he tells the group that they can use anything they like in the warehouse with the exception of a single cigar. When asked about it, Daniel replies that he is waiting for an old friend and when “things get better” in order to smoke it.

Immediately, fans started to speculate on who Daniel might be talking about. And, as Comic Book points out, the most logical assumption to be made is that that person is one that Walking Dead fans already know.

Currently, in the timeline of The Walking Dead, Abraham is dead, having been killed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). However, the timeline for The Walking Dead is also much further ahead than in Fear. Meaning, that many fans wonder if Daniel is heading out to find Abraham in upcoming episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

While the idea of Abraham turning up in Fear the Walking Dead is an exciting prospect for fans, it needs to be noted that although the timelines don’t currently line up, there is still no way that Abraham can be alive in Fear. Previously, Morgan (Lennie James) made the crossover from The Walking Dead to Fear. However, that occurred after Abraham was killed by Negan.

Of course, it has been proven that Abraham has been through Fear‘s landscape as Althea (Maggie Grace) has previously interviewed him. So, it is not outside the realm of possibility that Daniel might have met up with Abraham prior to him appearing in The Walking Dead. Which means that Daniel is now searching for a dead man.

As to how Daniel discovers this information remains to be seen in Fear the Walking Dead but if he meets up with Morgan or Dwight (Austin Amelio) and discusses who he is searching for, it is possible he will find out pretty quickly about Abraham’s tragic fate.

