Lisa Rinna Tells Kelly Ripa She ‘Would Do Anything’ For Legs Like Hers On Kelly’s Sexy New Bikini Post

Lisa Rinna is getting a little envious of pal Kelly Ripa’s new bikini snapshot.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Kelly took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her flawless bikini body with fans. In the NSFW post, Kelly stands on a beach while showing off her amazing figure to her loyal Instagram followers. The blonde bombshell leaves little to the imagination, rocking a sheer white cover-up over a white bikini and putting on a leggy display for her legion of fans. The photo has caught the attention of a ton of Ripa’s followers — including some of her more famous ones.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna was one of many celebs who dropped in to leave a comment on the jaw-dropping snapshot, complimenting Ripa on her toned and tanned legs while also expressing a little bit of envy as well.

“I would do anything for legs like this!!!!! ANYTHING,” Rinna wrote on the post along with a series of flame emojis.

And her comment didn’t go unnoticed by fans, either. So far, Lisa’s post has earned her a lot of attention from the Live With Kelly and Ryan star’s social media followers with over 320-plus likes in addition to over 30 comments. Ripa was one of the first to reply to Rinna’s message.

“Um please see mirror immediately.”

Countless other fans commented on Rinna’s post to build both of the ladies up, ensuring that they both know that they possess killer legs.

“@lisarinna you have pretty legs,” one follower commented on the post with a heart and smiley face emoji.

“@kellyripa @lisarinna both you ladies are gorgeous and fit!! I’m 55 and I wish I was as fit as you both,” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

But while the RHOBH star may be jealous of Ripa’s sculpted legs, she still has no problem showing off her killer figure to fans. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the reality star posted a short and sultry video clip to her Instagram account. In the stunning video to celebrate Pride Month, the 55-year-old flaunts her incredible figure in a skintight black swimsuit that hugs her every curve. The mother of two’s insanely toned body is fully on display in the clip with her toned and tanned legs and her long and lean arms the center of the photo. Rinna wears her short, brunette locks down as well as a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and eyeshadow.

The sultry video earned Rinna plenty of attention with over 90,000 likes in addition to 5,500-plus comments, most of which gushed over the star’s amazing figure. It’s safe to say that both Ripa and Rinna are still rocking insanely hot bods.