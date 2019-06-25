Halle Berry Goes Topless In Sexy New Photo, Covering Up With Only A Straw Hat

Halle Berry is leaving little to the imagination in a sexy, new Instagram update.

The actress never shies away from showing off her amazing figure to fans, sharing plenty of NSFW photos on social media. Berry is wildly popular on Instagram and boasts a following of over 5 million on the platform alone. At 52-years-old, Halle is defying age and proving to fans that she basically ages in reverse with each and every sultry photo that she shares.

In the most recent image posted to her account, the mother of two stands against a black brick wall while striking a pose. Halle turns her head to the side, covering most of her face with her long, curly locks. The actress’ sexy choice of outfit leaves little to the imagination of her fans, as she goes completely topless in the photo. Halle covers her upper half with a straw hat but her toned arms are definitely on display in the steamy shot.

On the bottom, Berry shows off her fit legs in a pair of worn denim jeans that come complete with plenty of holes. Since the photo went live just a few short hours ago, Halle has earned a ton of praise from her fans with over 55,000 likes in addition to 640-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Halle know how amazing her body looks while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her beauty.

“Obsessed. You are seriously a force of nature,” one of Halle’s followers gushed.

“So the question I always have is, who is lucky enough to be there to take the pictures?” one fan asked.

“I will cry when I run into you in Malibu girl….youve always been my favorite actress. Much loves,” another Instagrammer wrote.

It’s no secret that Halle works out very hard at the gym which is part of the reason why she has such an amazing body. In a recent interview with Women’s Health, the 52-year-old’s trainer shared that the actress does a lot of workouts that Navy Seals do in addition to martial arts, yoga, and boxing. He also said that if Halle wanted to transition into becoming a professional athlete, she easily could since she is in such good shape. Additionally, he shared that he had no clue how old Berry was at first.

“I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that, and when I found out, I was absolutely shell-shocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old.”

Fans can keep up with all of Halle’s stunning photos on Instagram.