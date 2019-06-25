Priyanka Chopra Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair During Night Out With Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s Monday evening ended with the actress rocking a platinum blonde wig. The Isn’t It Romantic star and her husband, Nick Jonas, stepped out of their hotel in Paris, where they are staying for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ upcoming wedding, to head to a cabaret club known as Crazy Horse. Priyanka started the evening with her signature dark brown locks, but she came home with totally different hair.

Photos from Priyanka and Nick’s outing obtained by Hollywood Life show the actress looking fierce in an olive green Peter Pilotto two-piece set. The metallic top featured a one-shouldered cut with a billowing long sleeve. The waist of the top was skin-tight, showing off Priyanka’s lean figure, while her tan skin glowed on the sleeveless half of the shirt. Meanwhile, she wore matching metallic wide-leg bottoms paired with open-toed shoes. She finished off the look with a small crochet clutch bag, dark cat-eye sunglasses, and Kendra Scott square hoop earrings.

When Priyanka left her hotel with Nick, she wore her dark hair down in waves. However, photos from later in the evening show the star leaving the club wearing a platinum blonde wig. The fake hair was styled in a short bob that ended at her shoulders, completely straight. The wig also included stick-straight bands that entirely covered Priyanka’s forehead. The actress smiled sheepishly as she encountered confused photographers.

Meanwhile, Nick remained by his wife’s side wearing a dark blue suit, a floral button-down shirt, and black sunglasses.

Loading...

Earlier that day, Priyanka stunned onlookers with another outfit — $2,450 metallic orange Markarian Dietrich Ruffled Satin-Effect Maxi Dress. The dress featured a plunging V-neck all the way down to her waist. Naturally, the actress opted to go braless in the daring piece. She showed even more skin in the lower half of the dress, which featured a sky-high leg slit and a wrap-around style. The dress also featured stylish ruffled sleeves and a ruffled hem for a girly effect.

Priyanka and Nick are in Paris to celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Nick’s Joe and his actress wife. Although Joe and Sophie already married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony back in May following the Billboard Music Awards, the two plan to host a bigger ceremony in Paris for friends and family this week. The couple did not announce a specific date for their nuptials, but their friend, Dr. Phil, may have let it slip in an Instagram comment earlier this week that the ceremony will be on June 29, per People.