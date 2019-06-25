Sierra Skye Makes Her Followers Sweat As She Busts Out Of Itty Bitty Snakeskin Bikini

Sierra Skye is showing off her fit physique for the camera in another incredibly sexy bikini.

As fans of the model know, Sierra is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous body for her Instagram followers in a number of sexy outfits — especially bikinis. The bombshell has amassed an impressive following on social media of over 4 million on Instagram alone and that number continues to grow by the day. In the most recent photo shared with her army of fans, Sierra leaves almost nothing to be desired.

In the sexy snapshot, the model leans her head back and closes her eyes while she basks in the sun. The bombshell appears to be wearing just a hint of subtle makeup while keeping her long locks up in a bun with a few pieces falling around the edges of her face. Skye puts one had behind her and rests the other on her thigh while she shows off her body in one of her sexiest bikinis to date.

The skimpy top leaves almost nothing to the imagination while Sierra nearly pops out of it. The bottoms are equally as sexy with floss-like sides that barely cover her body and expose her toned and tanned thighs. Since the post went live on her account a short time ago, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 49,000 likes in addition to 330-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to let Sierra know that they’re huge fans of hers while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her insanely sculpted figure. There were also plenty of other fans who took the opportunity to comment on the post with a heart or flame emoji.

“Oh wow, I just love your beautiful picture,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“She’s a godddess,” another user wrote on the image.

“Beautiful woman right there,” one more Instagrammer gushed.

Loading...

Skye has been sharing a number of bikini photos in recent weeks and her fans just can’t get enough of the model. As The Inquisitr reported, Skye delighted her fans with another NSFW animal-print bikini. In this particular image, the model stands front and center, turning her backside to the camera. The 23-year-old goes topless, covering her breasts with one of her hands. She puts the other hand in her hair, which is pulled back in a high bun. But it’s the bikini model’s toned and tanned derriere that really steals the show while she rocks a leopard print thong that exposes most of her backside.

Be sure to follow Sierra on Instagram for all of her latest photo updates.