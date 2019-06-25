Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Cane And Traci Kiss For Real

Hot new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Traci reveals part of her novel to Cane, and he really likes it.

At long last, Traci (Beth Maitland) types “The End” on her book, according to SheKnows Soaps. For a while now, Traci has been writing a novel set in the 1940s with characters based on some of Genoa City’s finest. Cane (Danie Goddard) featured heavily in the storyline as Flynn while Lily (Christel Khalil) showed up as Iris. Traci found herself involved in the novel as well as Velma. Through Velma, Traci fell for Cane while Velma fell for Flynn, and Traci often imagined her character involved with the character based on Cane.

Since Lily firmly told Cane that she is starting a new life post-prison without him, and steadfastly insisted on a divorce even after losing her dad, Cane has leaned heavily on Traci. Multiple times Cane has poured his heart out to the mother of his ex-wife’s late best friend. Throughout it all, it has been clear that Cane thinks highly of Traci. However, it has not been clear if he shared the feelings that Traci felt growing for him. Cane is always attentive and sweet to Traci, but it has been tough to tell if that was due to friendship or something more.

When Traci reads Cane a passage from her book, he remarks that Velma saved Flynn in the end after Iris shot him. After that, Cane leaned in and kissed Traci for real. This time it was not Velma and Flynn or one of Traci’s daydreams. Cane believes that the story and Traci are both incredible, and he’s pleased that he helped inspire her to write the fantastic tale.

Cane’s kiss certainly shocks Traci, and hopefully, he will not end up breaking her heart. Lily was a bit surprised when she made an unexpected appearance at Devon’s (Bryton James) dedication to Neil (Kristoff St. John) when she realized that Traci and Cane were there together. In all honesty, it does not seem as if Cane is completely over Lily at this point, and if he is jumping into something with Traci so quickly then, Traci may be risking devastating heartbreak by getting involved with somebody like Cane. The whole reason Lily broke it off with him is because of his infidelity while she was in prison. Could Cane truly change and stay committed in a relationship with Traci? It’s possible given how much he’s worked on himself lately. If things get serious, though, Traci also has to decide if she’s willing to be a mother figure to Cane’s son Sam.