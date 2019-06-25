Australian Model Natasha Oakley Sizzles In Nude Bikini In Italy

Natasha Oakley is enjoying some sun-filled days in Italy, and she has been keeping her Instagram fans up-to-date on how she is spending her time there. On Tuesday, the Australian bombshell took to the photo-sharing social networking platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini that puts her famous figure on display.

In the photo in question, the swimsuit model is posing on a balcony while rocking a nude two-piece bikini that consists of an underwire top with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and that features a low-cut neckline with a cutout detail in the center, which helps accentuate Oakley’s cleavage. She teamed her bra with a matching nude string bottom that ties on the sides, sitting low on her frame. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Monday Swimwear, a brand she launched in 2014 with her friend Devin Brugman.

The model is posing on her tiptoe with one leg in front of the other, in a pose that further flatters her figure. Oakley completed her long white cover that she left open at the front and off-the-shoulder on her right side. The 28-year-old model is also holding a wide-brimmed straw hat in her hand, which gives her whole outfit a sophisticated vibe.

Oakley is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her back. The model has her head tilted back with her eyes closed and a soft smile on her lips, in a content and contemplative way. She is holding onto the white handrail of a balcony as the traditional colorful houses feature in the background, showing off the quaintness of Positano, a cliffside village on southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The post, which Oakley shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,000 likes and about 60 comments within just an hour of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks and compliment her bikini.

Loading...

“My favorite bikini and color,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a flower emoji.

“There are so many good things about this pic!” another fan chimed in.

“Probably the best Italian word you could pick up,” a third user shared, referring to Oakley’s caption, which includes the Italian word “Allora,” Italian for “then” or “in those days.”