Kourtney Kardashian Wows In Black After Swimsuit Body ‘Deserves An Oscar’ Comment

Kourtney Kardashian has had a sensational start to the week. The 40-year-old kicked it off by sharing a sizzling beach snap from her recent Costa Rica vacation. An Instagram picture of Kourtney arching her back on shores was told it “deserves an Oscar,” per The Inquisitr.

Today brings a less-revealing update from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Kourtney’s June 25 Instagram snap might not have sent out her enviable curves, but it wowed in its own way. The low-key snap of Kourtney in casual jeans and a loose-draped black jacket ticked plenty of boxes. It was a winner on the style front. Kourtney’s piercing gaze and jet-black hair seemed the most eye-catching, though. Something about this confident mother will always knock her fans sideways.

Kourtney had been photographed in what appeared to be a candid moment. The Poosh CEO was sitting on a dark leather stool. Her spread legs and facial expression sent out her ferocious side. With eye contact and a whimsical caption mentioning a famous Californian city, Kourtney seemed to be nailing her update from every angle.

Fans have been responding.

“Coming to find you” came from Instagram sensation and model Dolly Castro.

“You’re awesome” came from another fan.

Interestingly, one fan seemed a touch thrown. Their comment suggested some confusion.

“Thought you were @sofiarichie in brunette for a sec lol both beautiful,” the fan wrote.

Sofia Richie is dating Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The 20-year-old model frequently makes headlines for her relationship with the 36-year-old Talentless founder. Likewise a headline-maker is the co-parenting situation between Kourtney and Scott – together, the couple is parents to 10-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

While co-parenting in Hollywood is nothing novel, Kourtney and Scott’s situation offers something interesting. Kourtney’s presence in Scott and Sofia’s lives proves a talking point. In December of last year, Kourtney joined Sofia and Scott on a Mexican vacation. Pictures of Scott surrounded by his bikini-clad girlfriend (and likewise bikini-clad) ex-girlfriend made major headlines. They also proved shocking for Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian – footage showed the KKW Beauty a touch taken aback on Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney’s picture today seemed to reflect the status quo, though. This mother of three is in her element. Her Poosh lifestyle brand is doing well, her age-defying looks are blowing peoples’ minds, and Kourtney seems happy.

Today’s update had racked up over 250,000 likes within two hours of going live. Kourtney has 80 million Instagram followers.