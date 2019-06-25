Kate Hudson Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Barely-There Red Bathing Suit

Kate Hudson is showing off her stunning post-baby body on social media, and her fans are loving it.

On Tuesday, Kate Hudson took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photo of herself putting her curves on full display in a tiny little bathing suit.

In the sexy snapshot, Hudson is seen sporting a skimpy one-piece swimsuit. The red swimwear boasted an extremely low-cut neckline, which allowed fans to get a peek at the actress’s ample cleavage.

Kate sat in a swimming pool in the photo and sipped a red cocktail. She had her blonde hair pulled back and held into place with an orange and white headscarf. She also sported a minimal makeup look for the picture.

Hudson gazed into the distance, and her glam look included a darkened brow, understated eyes, and a shimmering glow. She also rocked pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip for the photo.

The Almost Famous star accessorized by wearing an array of gold jewelry, including rings on her fingers, a bracelet on her wrist, and a long chain and pendant around her neck.

In the background of the photo, pool toys can be seen, which likely belong to Kate’s children, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Hudson has been very open about her weight-loss journey following the birth of her daughter, Rani, last year.

Back in December, the actress signed on to be a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) spokesperson, and has been documenting her weight loss ever since.

Loading...

“It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it’s like sense memory. You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health. It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself,” Hudson stated of signing on with WW.

“I don’t think it’s as much about changing anything, as it is about knowledge of the things that you love. That’s the thing that sets it apart to me from everything else. This is about understanding your wellness,” Kate continued.

The actress went on to add that the key to success is understanding how to balance her fitness activity with the food that she eats, which can still be all of her favorite treats, in moderation.

Fans can see more of Kate Hudson’s journey by following the mother-of-three on her social media accounts.