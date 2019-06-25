Brielle Biermann Flaunts Taut Tummy In Crop Top, High-Waisted Jeans

Brielle Biermann is showing off her world-famous figure to fans in another sexy snap.

Over the past few days, the Don’t Be Tardy star has been traveling around the States and her most recent trip landed her in Branson, Missouri. Like she normally does, Brielle has been keeping her 1 million-plus Instagram fans up-to-date with her life and the most recent set of photos shared to her account have gained the attention of her loyal fans.

In the post, Brielle shares two photos of herself from her trip. In the first snapshot in the series, Biermann can be seen leaning on a black railing and looking directly into the camera. The 22-year-old purses her lips for the camera while striking a sexy pose. The reality star rocks a yellow graphic crop top along with a pair of high-waisted jeans, showing off just a hint of her taut tummy.

Biermann accessorizes the look with a little bit of jewelry while wearing her long, blonde locks up in pigtails. As usual, she rocks a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and of course lipgloss. In the next photo in the series, Brielle rocks the same exact outfit, this time striking a slightly different pose while twirling her hair in her hands.

Since the photos went live on her account, they’ve earned Brielle a ton of attention with over 45,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some fans let Biermann know that they’re huge fans of hers while countless others commented on her amazing figure. A few other followers couldn’t help but comment on her choice of pigtails.

“Look at you hottie,” one fan wrote with a flame emoji.

“Omggg your waist is so small! Your body is absolutely perfect! I should probably buy some of that #boombod huh?” another follower wrote on the post.

“Get it girl! Makes me smile knowing you’re in Branson! One of my favorite places to visit!!,” another Instagram user wrote.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Brielle showed off her fit physique while surrounded by three male pals. In the image, Biermann appears front and center, sitting on a friend’s lap while two other pals pose in the background. The blonde-haired beauty makes a kissy face into the camera while also rocking a face full of beautiful makeup for the photo-op that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and highlighter. She wears her long, dyed tresses down and curled, and her body is fully on display in the shot as well. Once again, her full body is on display in a yellow crop top and a pair of jeans.

Fans can follow all of Brielle’s adventures on her Instagram page.