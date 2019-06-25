Kylie Jenner Busts Out Of Lingerie In Shades, Gets Told ‘Michael Jackson Confirmed’

Kylie Jenner has put her sexy curves on display. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is back on Instagram – Kylie’s June 25 update came as a statement-making, lingerie-flaunting getup complete with dark shades.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kylie updated her account. The photo showed the 21-year-old posing for the camera in a stylish, but very revealing outfit. The mother of one opted for black leather pants and a boxy-shouldered blazer in red-and-black stripes. The look was, however, shirtless. The star wore her jacket semi-unbuttoned. In fact, Kylie appeared to be undoing the blazer’s buttons as the picture had been taken. The photo showed fans the makeup mogul’s lacy bra and pushed-up cleavage. With her assets contained in the cupped bra, Kylie sent out femininity, edginess, and a touch of girliness from the lingerie’s pinks.

An update from the world’s youngest billionaire comes with attitude, though. Kylie was posing in large black shades. They matched the star’s long dark hair – as a hair chameleon, this glam queen can easily rock multiple colors in one week.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts. One likened Kylie’s look to one of pop’s biggest icons.

“Michael Jackson confirmed,” they wrote.

Many responses, however, picked up on Kylie’s short caption.

“Baby you are all the vibes. As a matter of fact you created the word and the meaning of a vibe,” commented celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Ariel’s comment racked up over 863 likes within just one hour of going live.

Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott also left a response. The 28-year-old rapper sent his girlfriend emojis that included a knife-and-fork set and a candy image.

The Astroworld star is a frequent face in the comments section to Kylie’s posts. Travis also regularly appears in Kylie’s Instagram snaps. This high-profile couple has now reached the 2-year mark in their relationship. Together, they are parents to 1-year-old Stormi Webster.

With Kylie calling Travis “hubby” and the rapper calling his girlfriend “wifey” on social media, fans have been wondering whether the two are engaged. 2018 marked the start of Kylie being spotted in a giant ring on her engagement finger. Neither Kylie nor Travis has confirmed an engagement, though. The two do, however, send out major public displays of affection on social media. Likewise showcased is the couple’s life as a family.

Kylie’s update on Tuesday proved popular. It racked up over 1.8 million likes in the space of two hours. Kylie has 138 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her account.