Sports Illustrated Model Hunter McGrady Flaunts Cleavage In Dazzling Dress

Hunter McGrady has a lot to be happy about these days. The curvy model recently got married and has been sharing some snaps from her wedding and honeymoon on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a photo in which she wore her spectacular rehearsal dress — and her fans were loving the elegant look.

The ivory dress featured off-the-shoulder lace sleeves and a plunging neckline that showed plenty of cleavage, while hugging the model’s curves in all the right places. McGrady accessorized the look with a pair of delicate lace sandals. The model went with light and natural makeup. She wore her hair back in a matching headband as she smiled for the camera. She sat on a short rock wall with a picturesque nature scene behind her. According to the geotag, the photo was taken at Westlake Village Inn, where she apparently had her wedding.

Fans loved the photo, with many commenting on how lovely McGrady looked.

“Dream figure,” one fan wrote.

The body-positive model, who turned 26 in May, has been updating her Instagram account over the past several days, providing some behind-the-scenes glimpses into her big day, which was June 16. From her wedding gown to the robe she wore while getting ready for her big day, McGrady looked stunning.

McGrady worked with Watters Bridal to create two custom gowns for her wedding because she wanted to like how she looked on her special day.

“For me, being plus-sized, it was really hard for me to find any kind of wedding dress that I felt like myself in,” McGrady said in an interview with People magazine.

“I’m not ashamed of my body, and I wanted something that was really tight-fitting and shows off my curves.”

McGrady said that her reception dress was inspired by the dress Meghan Markle wore at her reception.

“I saw nothing like that available for plus-sized, and I remember seeing her wedding and thinking, ‘This dress stellar!'” she said.

As part of her wedding attire, the plus-size model also wore a veil by Daphne Newman and accessorized with earrings by Hearts on Fire.

Fans loved the dress, and many told McGrady it was gorgeous.

“Is this cover of Vogue? Looks like it,” American gymnast Aly Raisman commented.

McGrady married Brian Keys, a creative director at a pharmaceutical ad agency, People reported.

McGrady married Brian Keys, a creative director at a pharmaceutical ad agency, People reported.