LGBTQ Acceptance Is Declining Amongst Millennials And Generation Z

Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a non-governmental monitoring organization dedicated to LGBTQ advocacy, media and culture, just released its fifth annual Accelerating Acceptance Index on Monday, and the results mark Pride Month with disappointing results.

TIME reports that while the first three years of the index’s results showed a steady surge in Americans that were comfortable with LGBTQ issues and people, last year, there was a significant drop. Although the new survey revealed that most people’s acceptance and comfort with the LGBTQ community has stabilized this year, millennials and Generation Z, which includes people in the 18-to-34 age bracket, are becoming more uncomfortable.

The survey asks people to rate their feelings — on situations like “having LGBT members at my place of worship,” “learning a family member is LGBT,” and “learning my child has a lesson on LGBT history in school” — from uncomfortable to comfortable. The new data suggests that the number of people in this age bracket that were “very or somewhat comfortable” with the LGBTQ scenarios dropped from 53 to 45 percent. Not only that, this age group is the only one that experienced a significant decline in acceptance.

The finding is notable because the younger generation is typically viewed as more accepting, and the data suggests that this might not be the case for much longer.

LGBTQ acceptance in 'toxic' decline among young Americans: study https://t.co/HA4q3cBSUs pic.twitter.com/lEy8ATtNAn — New York Post (@nypost) June 25, 2019

“The younger generation has traditionally been thought of as a beacon of progressive values,” read a press release accompanying the index. “We have taken that idea for granted.”

“When you have a country and a culture that is normalizing hate and discrimination, you will see [people] move from an allied position to become detached supporters,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD.

Ellis also told TIME that the increase in people identifying as LGBTQ doesn’t counteract the rise of intolerance, and suggests a lack of education on the LGBTQ spectrum could be making children more uncomfortable with people that fall into this group.

“Kids [today] are dealing directly with this generation of people that define sexual orientation and gender identity so broadly,” Ellis said, which she says can be “confusing.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Senate Republicans recently confirmed controversial federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who has a history of speaking out against LGBT groups. Although every Democrat present voted against the 42-year-old’s appointment, every Republican — save for Susan Collins — voted in his favor. Kacsmaryk previously signed a letter in which he said homosexuality was disordered and called being transgender a delusion.