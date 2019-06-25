Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Husband Stephen In Sweet New Post: ‘So Proud Of You My Baby’

Ayesha Curry is proud of her husband, and she wants the world to know it.

As fans of the social media star know, Ayesha often shares her feelings about her husband and kids on social media. The mother of three regularly gushes over her sweet family on the platform, and her 6 million-plus followers cannot get enough of it. In the most recent photo posted to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old shared a solo shot of Stephen Curry along with a lengthy caption about her admiration for him.

In the snapshot, Curry poses for a solo shot while sitting down on a chair. The Golden State Warriors star looks right into the camera with a slight smile on his face. He looks super casual in a gray graphic shirt while he wears a white headband with a yellow logo in the middle. To go along with the image, she also shared a long and heartfelt caption, “just because.”

“This is the face of resilience, drive, faith, hard work, compassion, fear of God but fearless of the world… Such a random post(but completely necessary). When I saw this photo I saw our whole life those handsome eyes.”

“Fighting the elements, sick and exhausted but still shows up with the best attitude,” she continued. “Ready to work and ready to make an impact. Your son, daughters and I are just so proud of you my baby.”

Curry goes on to call her husband the “hardest working” man that she has ever met while saying that she can’t get over the fact that he never, ever complains about anything. She calls Steph her “favorite” and shares that she’s counting down the days until she gets to see him again. To end the post, Curry tells fans that she was given the platform to shout her love for him from the rooftops.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the mother of three plenty of attention with over 333,000 likes in addition to 2,200 comments in a short time of going live. Many followers commented on the post to let Ayesha know that she married a good one while countless others applauded the couples’ close relationship.

“The Key: Y’all put God first. Bless the Curry family,” one follower commented on the post.

“This post makes me happy. Been seeing bad posts about your marriage. So glad they aren’t true,” another Instagram user chimed in.

As mentioned before, this is not the first time that Ayesha has doted over her hubby on social media, and it’s safe to say that it also won’t be the last time that she does, either. With the NBA offseason ahead of them, the Currys are due for some family time and hopefully, they’ll be sharing some moments with fans.