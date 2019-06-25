Kyle Richards Offers Statement To Lisa Vanderpump After Her ‘RHOBH’ Exit, Does She Think She’ll Return?

Kyle Richards is speaking out about Lisa Vanderpump's exit from 'RHOBH.'

Kyle Richards is speaking out about Lisa Vanderpump and the latter’s decision to quit her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on June 25, Richards said that she always wishes the best for Vanderpump, even though Vanderpump may not believe she has positive feelings towards her after all they went through during the ninth season.

In her statement, Richards said she has a lot of respect and cares about Vanderpump very much. She also noted that she and Vanderpump had a lot of fun together during their years-long friendship. Richards also applauded Vanderpump as a businesswoman.

“I think she’s amazing at what she does with her restaurants and bars, so I wish her continued success and health and happiness,” Richards said.

According to Richards, she’s hoping to take the high road with Vanderpump after the two engaged in a war-of-words during Season 9 that ultimately ended their friendship. As fans saw, Richards attempted to inform Vanderpump about what their costars were saying in regard to her involvement in a leaked story about Dorit Kemsley, which discussed her decision to re-home a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, rather than return it to the rescue center. However, while she didn’t intend to cut ties with Vanderpump after their chat, things between them became extremely heated, and after being thrown out of Vanderpump’s home by her husband, Ken Todd, Richards became estranged from her.

As for the potential future return of Vanderpump, Richards said that while she doesn’t believe Lisa would come back for Season 10, she may not be done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for good.

Also during the interview, Richards discussed her own potential exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, admitting that she has considered leaving the show before.

“That’s why I say you just, you never know … Honestly, each year you think, ‘I mean, could I really hang in there another year?’ But there’s a lot of fun we have, too, you know?” she explained. “I think you’ve seen on the show this season, even though it was drama, there was also a lot of fun.”

Following Lisa Vanderpump’s exit, Richards is the only remaining full-time original cast member of the show.

To see more of Richards and her costars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.