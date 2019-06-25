Kylie Jenner Bragged About Being A Billionaire At Met Gala, Says Alex Rodriguez

Kylie Jenner was recently named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes Magazine, and she’s allegedly not afraid to talk about it.

According to People Magazine, Alex Rodriguez recently opened up about his time at the lavish Met Gala with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. During the interview, A-Rod revealed that he sat at the same table with Kylie Jenner, who bragged about her billions.

“We had a great table. We had Kylie [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,” Alex told Sports Illustrated of the event.

Rodriguez opened up about the dinner conversations throughout the night, adding that he also sat with actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, as well as world-famous designer Donatella Versace, who made the gorgeous glitter gown that Jennifer Lopez wore to the event.

The Met Gala is a who’s who of fashion and celebrity event, and has a very strict guest list. The Kardashian-Jenner family is usually at the top of the list with Kendall being a supermodel, Kylie being a billionaire business mogul, and Kim Kardashian being a pop culture phenomenon.

Self-proclaimed “momager” Kris Jenner also attended the event with her daughters, A-Rod, and JLo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rodriguez and Lopez have been dating for a couple of years, and got engaged earlier this year while on a romantic vacation together.

Life & Style reports that the pair are currently discussing ideas about their upcoming wedding, and trying to figure out where they might want to tie the knot.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list. She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding, so she wants to go out with the ultimate bang,” an insider told the magazine.

This will be the second marriage for Rodriguez, and the fourth for Lopez, who previously wed Ojani Noa in 1997 before calling it quits just one year later.

Lopez also married dancer Cris Judd in 2001 and they divorced in 2003. Just one year later, she walked down the aisle with singer Marc Anthony, whom she shares two children with, twins Max and Emme. JLo was also engaged to actor Ben Affleck, but the pair never made it to the alter.

Fans can see more of billionaire Jenner, as well as Rodriguez’s relationship with Lopez, by following all of the stars on social media.