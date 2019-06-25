Catherine Zeta-Jones Defies Her Age In Cleavage-Revealing Snap

Catherine Zeta-Jones seemed to defy age in her recent Instagram update.

In the photo, the brunette bombshell, who is 49-years-old, showed she still has what it takes to look amazing. She flashed cleavage, wearing a sexy periwinkle sleeveless blouse. With her head tilted to one side, the Mask Of Zorro actress wore a full face of makeup that included smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks, and a bronze color on her lips. She gave the camera a sexy smile as her long, layered hair fell over one shoulder.

Fans of the the beauty, who won an Academy Award for her role in the musical Chicago, loved the photo. Many comments on the snap remarked on how beautiful Jones looked.

In an interview with W magazine, the Welsh actress spoke about a few of the things that help keep her looking youthful.

“Water, maintaining my [sic] PH balance, no alcohol,” she said, adding that she eats a diet that keeps her body free of any inflammation “inside and out.”

She said her drink of choice was cold-pressed juice and Kombucha. To keep her body in tiptop shape, Jones said she liked swimming, tennis, peloton, using her home gym, and tap dancing.

Whatever she is doing must be working because the Ocean’s 12 actress looks fabulous.

The No Reservations star was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder in 2011, and has been open about her struggles with the illness. She was diagnosed around the time her husband, Michael Douglas, was diagnosed with throat cancer.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2013, Jones explained that she had been dealing with the issue for a long time.

“When you get sideswiped like that [with Douglas’s illness] it’s an obvious trigger for your balance to be a little bit off – not sleeping, worry, stress. It’s a classic trigger,” she said.

She admitted that she never wanted her diagnosis to become as public as it did, but she also knew that she was not the only person dealing with the disorder, and said if discussing being bipolar had helped anyone, she was glad.

The mother of two teenagers said that she cares “less and less” about trying to live up to Hollywood’s idea of beauty. She said when she was single and had nothing else to do, she would hang out with a stylist, but now keeping up with everything seems like a chore.

It may seem like a chore, but Jones makes it look easy.