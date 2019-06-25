‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Had A ‘Sudden And Violent Fight’ With Estranged Husband Matt Before His Arrest

Get an update on what happened prior to Matt Kirschenheiter's arrest.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Matt Kirschenheiter experienced what is being described as a “sudden” and “violent fight” just before he was arrested days ago.

According to a June 25 report from Radar Online, Gina and Matt, who prompted rumors of a potential reconciliation on Instagram earlier this month, allegedly had a falling out after getting into a fight on June 22, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Following the drama, a source said things between Gina and Matt escalated quickly and because of her fears about the tension between them, the reality star, who joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2018, decided to call the police.

Matt was reportedly taken into custody and jailed in Orange County on June 22 and released in the wee hours of the morning the following day without ever being formally charged with a crime. Then, days later, Gina went to court and filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order against him.

Although things between Gina and Matt appear to have taken a major turn for the worst, the insider confirmed that Gina and the three kids they share are “all safe.” As the insider explained, Gina is doing her best to move forward from her alleged altercation with Matt and keeping her children as her number one priority and doing absolutely everything she can to make sure they feel completely safe.

As for the couple’s reconciliation, the source said the couple is no longer planning to call off their divorce.

Days prior to Matt’s arrest, Gina shared a loving post for him and her dad on Father’s Day.

Prior to her Father’s Day post, Gina prompted rumors of a reconciliation with Matt when she posted a series of photos of the two of them together in honor of his birthday and said he was her “person.”

“Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs,” she wrote in the slideshow’s caption. “Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for. Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else. Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine.’ Happy Birthday Matthew.”

To see more of Gina, her family, and her co-stars, tune into the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this summer.