Larsa Pippen Snaps Stunning Selfie With BFFs Kourtney And Kim Kardashian: ‘Magic Moments’

It seems as though Larsa Pippen is the honorary sixth Kardashian sister.

As fans of the famous family know, Larsa is incredibly close with the Kardashian clan, and she hangs out with Kim and Kourtney a ton. The girls regularly make appearances on one another’s Instagram pages, and that was the case earlier today. In the new image shared with Larsa’s 1.8 million-plus followers, she, Kim, and Kourt appear to be having a blast together.

Pippen looks to be the mastermind behind the selfie while she appears front and center in the gorgeous shot. She wears her long, blonde-dyed locks down and straight, pursing her lips for the camera. As usual, the mother of four is rocking a face full of makeup, including subtle pink lipgloss. The rest of her face is covered by a large pair of black sunglasses.

Kourtney appears just behind her friend, and she looks to be makeup-free in the glam shot. The eldest Kardashian sister wears her long, dark locks down and straight just like Pippen. In the corner of the photo appears Kim, who is rocking her long, dark locks in braids. The mother of four looks stunning with a face full of makeup with eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, blush, and pink lipgloss.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Larsa a ton of attention from her legion of fans, with over 12,000 likes and 90-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over how beautiful the three ladies are, while countless others simply chimed in with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart-eye.

“Beautiful and powerful women! Love how you guys inspire women everywhere,” one follower wrote.

“All y’all looking so gorgeous and beautiful love,” another Instagram user chimed in with a series of emoji.

“The best trio,” another Instagrammer wrote with two pink-heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Larsa showed off her killer figure in a NSFW bikini on her Instagram story. In the short clip that she posted for her army of followers, Larsa snapped a selfie video in the mirror to show fans her sexy wardrobe for the day. As she panned the camera up and down her body, fans were treated to a great view of Pippen’s fit figure. Clad in a pink one-piece swimsuit, Pippen wore her long locks pulled back in a high bun, and accessorized the look with a gorgeous necklace. The suit also left little to the imagination, showing off plenty of cleavage to fans.

Slay all day, Larsa.