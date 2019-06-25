Sofia Richie Stuns In Black Short Shorts And Crop Top

Sofia Richie is constantly stunning her 4.6 million Instagram followers with tantalizing shots of herself in all kinds of skimpy attire, and her latest post is no different. Rather than rocking a braless blazer or bikini top, though, she’s going for a more sporty look. It’s the perfect proof that comfy and sexy don’t have to be completely separate in the fashion world.

In the photo, Richie is perched on the arm of a modern sofa with some eye-catching art in the background. However, the focal point of the shot is definitely her toned physique. According to the caption, she’s wearing a set by the brand VITA LA, which is one of the brands under LA Collective’s umbrella. Given the hashtag she used on the post, it seems that Richie is involved in a business relationship with LA Collective.

The outfit itself is definitely the perfect fit for her casual street style vibe. It’s a really simple look, consisting of a sporty black crop top and a pair of high-waisted shorts that are more athletic bike shorts than daisy dukes. The pieces are all form-fitting and showcase her physique, as well as a fair bit of skin.

She finished off the simple outfit with straight hair and a natural make-up look. To amp up the sex appeal, she made sure to add a pair of stiletto heels in a clear material that made her legs look a mile long.

As many Kardashian fans may know, Richie has been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick for quite a while now. Given Kardashian and Disick’s on-again, off-again relationship, many wondered just how long Disick and Richie would last.

It seems like things are going smoothly, but Richie isn’t about to start spilling all the inside details about their relationship. As she told Tatler, she wants to keep some things in her life private.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship. It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life.”

Given that Disick appeared on countless seasons of the Kardashian family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it must be a nice change of pace to not have every part of his relationship documented by the cameras.

That’s not to say that the two have complete privacy when they’re out in public, though. While they may be able to keep things low key and largely keep cameras out of their respective homes, the paparazzi constantly follow them whenever they step out together.

Richie primarily posts pictures of herself on Instagram, but every now and then she shares a sweet shot of herself and Disick with her followers.