British Hottie Binky Felstead Wows Poolside In Sexy Yellow Swimsuit

Binky Felstead may have started out on Made In Chelsea, but this British reality star is now a global sensation. The 29-year-old’s latest Instagram update has sent fans a reminder – Binky is looking incredible as a mother.

On June 23, Binky updated her account. Her poolside snap came with a sunny setting. Likewise upbeat were canary yellows from Binky’s one-piece swimsuit. The brunette had been shot bronzing her long legs at the water’s edge – similarly tan were her slim arms and glowing chest. With her fit physique on show and an ace bathing suit, Binky appeared to be looking her best.

The update didn’t just offer a still photo, though. Fans swiping to the right were treated to some video footage of the star. Upping the ante with loud music and some pouting, Binky toyed with her hair as she looked at the camera. The Brit’s eyes were protected from the sun, though. This fashionista had opted for simple shades, but her overall look reflected her stylish ways.

A joking caption from Binky referred to her somewhat diva-like vibes. According to Binky, she hadn’t realized she’d been sending out any attitude – at least, she didn’t know she had been caught on camera.

This starlet comes with her fans. They’ve been leaving their thoughts in the post’s comments section.

“Cute and gorgeous and beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Binks, you look stellar,” was another comment.

As Binky’s Instagram shows, her Bali vacation was a family one. An update made on Monday showed the mother’s 2-year-old daughter India. The adorable picture (seen above) showed the pair twinning in matching yellow swimsuits.

Binky is raising her daughter as a single parent following her split with India’s father – Binky and Josh “JP” Patterson ended their relationship last year.

Loading...

Made In Chelsea is the much-loved British reality show centering around the luxurious lifestyles of young Brits in London, U.K.’s affluent Chelsea district. Binky joined the series in 2011, although she is no longer a cast member. That said, this mother remains a full-blown celebrity. Born Alexandra Felstead and nicknamed Binky, this sensation is now an author, motherhood figure, entrepreneur, and social media star. Clearly, given recent photos, she’s also a swimsuit queen.

Binky’s solo update had racked up over 16,000 likes within two days of going live. Fans seemed to love it.

“The reason I like you is because you’re uncommonly kind, thoughtful, generous, funny, and always so cool and awesome, can we be friends,” one eager fan wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Binky should follow her Instagram.