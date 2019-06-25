‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Sets Instagram Ablaze In Rope Swimsuit

Ever since her 2019 spread came out in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition in early May, Haley Kalil has been continuously setting Instagram ablaze with samples from her photo shoot. That is what the model did on Monday when she took to the popular social media platform to share a video of herself in a racy swimsuit that barely contains her assets.

In the video, the former Miss Minnesota is kneeling in the shallow waters of the ocean while rocking a black rope swimsuit that boasts cutouts all along its bodice, including in the chest area, which requires Kalil to use her hands as cups to help cover herself up and censor the photo. The interesting piece features a halter neckline that wraps around her neck. According to Kalil’s page on the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit website, this rope swimsuit is courtesy of Deviant La Vie, a brand that specializes in erotic rope lingerie.

In the clip, Kalil is kneeling in the ocean with her legs spread apart as she moves through the pose for the photographer to capture different shots. She moves up and down, and turns her torso to face the camera while keeping her gaze fiercely set and lips open in a seductive way.

The model has her red hair slicked back and wet, while her makeup consists of a little eyeliner and mascara as well as bronzer that makes her skin glow. The 26-year-old model — who is married to NFL player Matt Kalil — posted her video to encourage other young models to send in their clips for the magazine’s Swim Search contest, which gives them the chance to be featured in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 271,000 Instagram followers, was viewed about 44,000 times in under a day of being posted, garnering more than 9,700 likes and over 170 comments. Users of the photo-sharing app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and modeling skills and to let her know that they have sent their videos.

“Love your work and personality!” one user wrote.

“This is so beautiful! You killed this suit,” another fan chimed in.

Kalil herself had her breakthrough with the magazine thanks to its Swim Search. Even though she had wanted to be a model, Kalil never thought it would happen for her, she recently told The New York Post.

“When I was little, I watched America’s Next Top Model, and would practice all the poses on the playground,” she told The Post. “But I was like, the stereotypical nerd. I had glasses, I had the weird haircut … in my head, there were so many roadblocks in the way.”