Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence After Mother’s Death, Posts Heartbreaking Family Photo Amid Tragic Year Of Loss

The Bravo star thanks fans for their support after the death of her mother.

Lisa Vanderpump posted a poignant tribute to her mother one week after her sudden death. The Vanderpump Rules star took to Twitter to post a family photo with her late mother, Jean, and her late brother, Mark, after a tragic year of loss, Us Weekly reports.

Last week, Lisa Vanderpump’s mother Jean died suddenly at age 84 in England. A “shocked and devastated” Lisa stopped filming the upcoming Vanderpump Rules to head home to England to make funeral arrangments for her mother, according to The Daily Mail. The Bravo star has been silent on social media until now.

In the caption to the new pic, Vanderpump, 58, wrote that her mom has gone to “RIP with Mark.” Lisa’s only sibling Mark, a DJ based in England, died just 14 months ago of an alleged overdose that was later ruled a suicide.

The restaurateur-turned-reality star also noted that life is fragile and she has no time for “negativity.” Vanderpump’s post comes on the heels of a rocky season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo show she just quit.

Lisa also shared a photo taken inside her home, Villa Rosa, that showed that her mansion is filled with flowers from concerned friends and fans. The Bravo star noted the kindness of her fans and joked that she is now living “in a flower shop.”

You can see Lisa Vanderpump’s first Twitter post since the death of her mother below.

As you go to RIP with Mark,mummy.

A tragic year for sure.

I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness.

Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.???????????? pic.twitter.com/hxpsCgION0 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 25, 2019

Wonderful acts of kindness as I now live in a flower shop..???? pic.twitter.com/1rC2SiPkSU — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 25, 2019

It is clear by her flower-filled house that Lisa Vanderpump is getting a lot of support from family, friends, and fans as she mourns the death of her mother. Loyal fans posted comments to show their support for the Bravo star as they sent strength, peace, and love her way. Others reminded Vanderpump to surround herself with positive people as she deals with another unspeakable family loss just one year after the death of her brother Mark.

While Lisa has yet to speak publicly about her close relationship with her late mother, the SUR owner told Daily Express she felt “emotionally overwhelmed” after her brother Mark’s shocking death last year. Vanderpump has said she and Mark were so close they were like twins.

“When your only sibling goes, they take every memory and shared experience with them,” Vanderpump told the Daily Express. “You think, ‘Could anything I have done made a difference?’ Shoulda, woulda, coulda. That’s just part of the sadness.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules air on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.