Beth Chapman’s Prognosis Dire, ‘Not Expected To Recover’ From Medically-Induced Coma, Reports Detail

A heartbreaking update on Beth Chapman’s medical condition has just emerged. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star has been in a medically-induced coma for several days now and family insiders are indicating that they are bracing for the worst.

TMZ shared the latest information they have received from family sources. They indicated that those close to Chapman are now apparently preparing for the worst, as it seems medical personnel now believe it is possible that Beth may never recover or leave the hospital again.

It seems that Beth’s mother has flown from the mainland to be by her daughter’s bedside, and the family’s other loved ones are gathering at the Hawaiian hospital as well. The Inquisitr shared earlier this morning that Beth’s husband Duane Chapman, known as Dog, posted a photo of Beth’s hand as she lay in her hospital bed.

The photo showed that Beth’s nails were freshly and beautifully done — Duane joked that fans know how she is about her nails. In addition to the bedazzled nails, the photograph showed restraints and the bracelet alerting staff that she has been difficult to manage at times.

Sadly, the outlet shares that sources for the Chapman family have indicated that they are working with Beth’s doctors to make decisions regarding what comes next. Apparently, there simply is not much more that can be done at this point, but the family isn’t giving up yet and they know that Beth wouldn’t give up either.

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans know that Beth has been fighting this battle for some time now. She has never let go of her determination that she can beat cancer again, despite the fact that the cancer was said to be incurable when it returned late last year.

Fans and fellow celebrities are rallying across social media, hoping and praying that Chapman can overcome the odds once more. Beth has been hyping the family’s upcoming new reality television show, Dog’s Most Wanted, in recent social media updates and she has filmed quite a bit for the new series. At this point, a premiere date has not been revealed by WGN.

In one of her most recent Instagram updates before her hospitalization, Beth insisted that cancer would not beat her. The Inquisitr detailed that she posted a photograph showing her behind the desk at the family’s bond shop and she looked gorgeous, albeit a bit frail and worn out.

Beth has demonstrated a fierce determination and faith over these past months in fighting this cancer recurrence. It is clear that Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are not about to give up on her now. Everybody will remain hopeful that she can recover from this latest setback and return home again soon.