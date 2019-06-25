Michael Jackson Thought Someone Was Trying To Kill Him Before His Death, According to Alleged Diary Entry

Michael Jackson’s fans and family members are paying tribute to the late King of Pop on the 10th anniversary of his death this week. However, MJ may also be speaking out in the form of a newly surfaced diary entry.

According to Radar Online, Jackson’s diary has allegedly surfaced, and it offers a chilling look into the mind of the singer, who reportedly believed someone was out to get him.

MJ allegedly began keeping a journal in the 1990’s, says his longtime friend Micahel Jacobshagen, who was only 11-years-old when he met the singer.

Jacobshagen is now a marketing manager, who says he last saw Jackson in April 2009 while in Las Vegas, where he found many pages from the singer’s diary.

“Michael had them on the bedroom door, the side of the bed, the bathroom door, living room,” Jacobshagen said, adding that “Michael was a broken man, and he looked so old and tired — so different from the man I knew in the ’90s. He was so alone, he had nobody anymore — no friends, only his children.”

In the pages from the alleged journal, Jackson claims that he’s afraid that someone was trying to kill him. He also reportedly wrote about not trusting John Branca and Sony, adding that ATV was his “catalogue,” and he would not be “selling it.”

In June 2009. Jackson was shockingly pronounced dead. His cause of death was later ruled a homicide due to “acute propofol intoxication.”

Jackson’s personal doctor, Conrad Murray, was arrested and put on trial for the singer’s death. He was convicted of manslaughter for giving MJ the drugs that led to his untimely demise.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson’s name has been in the media a lot since his death. However, due to the release of the documentary, Leaving Neverland earlier this year, a new media firestorm has started.

In the film, two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, claim that the singer sexually abused them starting from a very young age, and continuing into their early teen years.

Recently, MJ’s famous sister, Janet Jackson, opened up about her brother’s legacy after years of staying quiet.

Janet, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, told The Sunday Times Magazine that Jackson’s legacy will never die, and that it warms her heart to see people still listening to his music, and children trying to emulate him.